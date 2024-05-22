Commerce Department Unveils Strategic Vision for NIST’s AI Safety Institute

Gina Raimondo, secretary of the Department of Commerce, has released a strategic vision for the U.S. Artificial Intelligence Safety Institute, or AISI, at the National Institute of Standards and Technology and announced plans to work with a global scientific network of AI safety institutes to advance the development of trustworthy AI technologies.

The Commerce Department’s AI Safety Institute Strategic Vision focuses on three key goals: advancing the science of AI safety; articulating, demonstrating and disseminating AI safety practices; and supporting institutions, communities and coordination around AI safety, the department said Tuesday.

“The strategic vision we released today makes clear how we intend to work to achieve that objective and highlights the importance of cooperation with our allies through a global scientific network on AI safety,” Raimondo remarked.

To strengthen global collaboration around AI safety, the Commerce Department aims to launch an international network of AI safety institutes that will expand on AISI’s existing partnerships with its counterparts in the U.K., Japan, Canada and Singapore.

“Safety fosters innovation, so it is paramount that we get this right and that we do so in concert with our partners around the world to ensure the rules of the road on AI are written by societies that uphold human rights, safety, and trust,” Raimondo continued.