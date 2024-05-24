Commerce Department Announces $75M in Proposed CHIPS Funding to Absolics; Gina Raimondo Quoted

The Department of Commerce has proposed to provide Absolics up to $75 million in CHIPS and Science Act funding to help the company expand the production of glass substrates for semiconductor advanced packaging.

The department said Thursday the company will use the proposed funding under the nonbinding preliminary memorandum of terms to advance the construction of a 120,000-square-foot manufacturing facility and generate over 1,200 construction, manufacturing and research and development jobs in Covington, Georgia.

“An important part of the success of President Biden’s CHIPS program is ensuring the United States is a global leader in every part of the semiconductor supply chain, and the advanced semiconductor packaging technologies Absolics is working on will help to achieve that goal, while also creating hundreds of jobs in Georgia,” said Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo.

The proposed investment will enable Absolics to improve innovation capacity in support of the local talent pipeline through its partnership with Georgia Tech.

According to the department, glass substrates for advanced semiconductor packaging could help reduce power needs and improve the performance of chips that support artificial intelligence tools and other high-performance computing applications.