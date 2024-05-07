CISA Appoints 4 New Members to Cyber Safety Review Board; Jen Easterly Quoted

The Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency has appointed four new members to the Cyber Safety Review Board , an entity that advises CISA and the wider Department of Homeland Security on cybersecurity and incident response policy and practices.

New members include Jamil Jaffer, venture partner at Paladin Capital Group; David Luber, director of the Cybersecurity Directorate at the National Security Agency; Katie Nickels, senior director of intelligence operations at Red Canary; and Chris Krebs, chief intelligence and public policy officer at Sentinel One, CISA announced on Monday.

“I am also very pleased to welcome Jamil, Dave, Katie, and Chris to the Board. I know their cybersecurity expertise and experience will be instrumental in the continuing evolution of the CSRB as a catalyst for positive change in the cybersecurity ecosystem,” said Jen Easterly, director of CISA and a 2024 Wash100 awardee.

Luber will succeed Rob Joyce as the Federal CSRB representative from the NSA, and Joyce may remain on the board as a private sector member.

Current members Katie Moussouris, Chris Novak, Tony Sager and Wendi Whitmore will leave the board.

“I can’t thank Katie, Chris, Tony, and Wendi enough for the outstanding contributions they’ve made as CSRB members. I am truly grateful for their service on the Board,” Easterly said.