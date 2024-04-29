Space Systems Command Delivers FORGE Framework to OPIR Battlespace Awareness Center

Space Systems Command’s Space Sensing program executive office has delivered a ground station framework to the Overhead Persistent Infrared Battlespace Awareness Center, a.k.a. OBAC, at Buckley Space Force Base, Colorado.

The operational delivery of the Future Operationally Resilient Ground Evolution, or FORGE, framework on OBAC will provide enhanced cyber resilience and improved missile detection and tracking capabilities to operators, SSC said Friday.

FORGE is the first operational software to set up the foundation of the U.S. Space Force missile warning, tracking and defense architecture. The framework will support continued operations of the legacy Space Based Infrared System and the Next-Generation OPIR system.

“Timely response to threats requires a modern architecture capable of hosting data from a range of new and legacy sensors that enables the development of applications to address these threats. FORGE’s modular architecture with an agile development approach is showing that you can deliver fast even in tough, complex mission areas,” said Space Force Col. Robert Davis, program executive officer for space sensing.

Lt. Col. Morgan Sparks, FORGE materiel leader, said the next software delivery will provide a modernized operator interface and enhanced capabilities to improve the nation’s ability to “detect stealthier and additional quantities of threats sooner, and to track them longer.”