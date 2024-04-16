NSA, Partners Release Guidance for Deploying Secure AI Systems

The National Security Agency’s Artificial Intelligence Security Center, in collaboration with U.S. and international partners, has released new guidance on deploying secure and resilient artificial intelligence systems.

NSA said Monday the document aims to guide organizations in implementing and operating AI technologies designed and developed by another entity and employing mitigations to counter security threats posed by the systems.

“AI brings unprecedented opportunity, but also can present opportunities for malicious activity. NSA is uniquely positioned to provide cybersecurity guidance, AI expertise, and advanced threat analysis,” said Dave Luber, cybersecurity director at NSA.

The guidance builds on the newly released Guidelines for Secure AI System Development and Engaging with Artificial Intelligence documents and outlines best practices that align with cybersecurity performance goals developed by the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency and the National Institute of Standards and Technology.

AISC developed the cybersecurity information sheet in partnership with CISA, the FBI, the Australian Signals Directorate’s Australian Cyber Security Centre, the Canadian Centre for Cyber Security, the New Zealand National Cyber Security Centre and the U.K. National Cyber Security Centre.