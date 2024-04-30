DIU Names Liz Young McNally as Commercial Operations Deputy Director

Liz Young McNally, a senior executive and a U.S. Army veteran, has been appointed deputy director of commercial operations at the Defense Innovation Unit.

DIU said Monday McNally will oversee the defense organization’s collaboration with the investment community and commercial technology sector and manage defense innovation on-ramp efforts and investment capabilities within the National Security Innovation Capital and National Security Innovation Network.

“Liz’s expertise and dual fluency across the commercial and military sectors, combining deep experience with both operating businesses and investors as well as downrange in uniform, and on top of her hands-on experience with inspiring service-and purpose-oriented talent, represent an incredible asset to our mission of delivering real change to the DoD at speed and scale,” said DIU Director Doug Beck.

McNally came to DIU from Schmidt Futures, where she was co-chief executive.

She is a former partner at McKinsey & Co., where she also served as global lead for the management consulting firm’s McKinsey Academy.

The West Point graduate also served as a member of the U.S. Military Academy’s board of visitors.