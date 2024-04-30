DAF Requests Information on Potential $88M MOSES II Contract

The Department of the Air Force. has begun seeking information on a potential seven-year, $88 million contract to provide operations and maintenance and research and development support services to the Air Force Technical Application Center, or AFTAC.

The Modeling, Software, and Engineering Support II contract covers technical services to support AFTAC’s nuclear treaty monitoring mission and R&D activities for advanced nuclear projects, according to a notice posted Saturday on SAM.gov.

O&M tasks under the MOSES II contract include the maintenance and sustainment of contract software across multiple AFTAC enterprise information infrastructures and enhancements to existing systems, modeling applications and databases.

R&D activities will cover model development, environmental chemistry modeling, statistical algorithms and advanced analytic methods, special tasking and scientific support.

Responses are due May 10.