CISA Zero Trust Expert Sean Connelly Leaving Agency for Private Sector

Sean Connelly, the senior cybersecurity architect and Trusted Internet Connections program manager at the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, is leaving the agency after 11 years of service, Federal News Network reported Thursday.

Connelly’s last day at CISA is April 19.

His accomplishments at the agency include developing and releasing the TIC 3.0 update, the agency’s first zero trust model and its April 2023 update; co-authoring National Institute of Standards and Technology Special Publication 800-207, which tackles zero trust architecture; and launching the CISA Zero Trust Initiative Office.

Connelly is reportedly moving to IT security company Zscaler, where he is expected to work to help foreign governments adopt zero trust.