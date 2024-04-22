Vice Adm. Michael Boyle Nominated as Deputy Chief of Naval Operations

President Biden has nominated Navy Vice Adm. Michael Boyle, commander of the Third Fleet, to serve as deputy chief of naval operations for operations, plans and strategy, N3/N5, within the Office of the Chief of Naval Operations.

Defense Secretary and three-time Wash100 awardee Lloyd Austin announced Boyle’s nomination in a Department of Defense news release published Friday.

Boyle, a naval aviator, took the helm of the Third Fleet in June 2022.

The vice admiral previously served as director of maritime operations for the U.S. Pacific Fleet, director of international engagements within the Office of the CNO and executive assistant to the commander within the U.S. Pacific Fleet.

His operational assignments include time serving as commander of the Carrier Strike Group-12 and commander of Naval Component, U.S. Forces Korea and United Nations Command, Korea.