VA’s Kimberly McManus: AI Could Help Improve Staff Experience, Health Outcomes

Kimberly McManus, deputy chief technology officer of artificial intelligence at the Department of Veterans Affairs, said VA sees the potential application of AI in three areas. The first is the capability of the technology to reduce burnout among health care providers, Federal News Network reported Tuesday.

“And in that vein we have actively these AI tech sprints which are part of the AI executive order. We’re running two of them right now. One is around assisting with documenting clinical encounters, and the other is extracting information from paper medical records,” McManus stated on FNN’s Federal Monthly Insights-Operationalizing AI.

The other two areas McManus discussed are the potential uses of AI in enhancing veteran and staff experience and delivering better care to patients.

“And so that’s where I see a lot of these FDA approved medical devices, such as the ones in radiology. But there’s new ones also in pathology and dermatology,” she said of the third area.

The deputy CTO cited how VA uses AI in finding and summarizing information and the role of the technology in the department’s veteran suicide prevention efforts.

Register here to attend the Potomac Officers Club’s 5th Annual Artificial Intelligence Summit on March 21 and hear federal leaders and industry experts discuss the latest developments in the field.