Latest Class of Presidential Innovation Fellows Launched by GSA to Focus on Technology Modernization

The General Services Administration has announced the members of the first of two Presidential Innovation Fellows cohorts to be launched this year.

A part of Technology Transformation Services, PIF recruits technology and innovation leaders from the private sector and embeds them at various federal agencies, where they will serve as strategic advisers supporting government leaders as they work to address various national priorities, GSA said Monday.

This year’s first cohort, the 12th PIF class overall, is made up of 21 fellows whose focus will be on broad technology modernization goals. A second cohort, which will launch this summer, will focus on artificial intelligence in support of the Executive Order on the Safe, Secure and Trustworthy Development and Use of Artificial Intelligence.

Regarding the first cohort, GSA Administrator Robin Carnahan said, “We’re excited to see how these innovators put their skills to work for the public good and collaborate alongside agency leaders to better deliver services for the American people in their moments of need.”

PIF was launched in 2012. Over the years, more than 250 fellows have been recruited and their contributions to public service include improving data sharing at the Department of Veterans Affairs and supporting technology modernization at the Department of Justice.