GSA Expands Pool of Awardees Under Commercial Platforms Program; Tom Howder Quoted

The General Services Administration has broadened its pool of vendors under the Commercial Platforms Program, which is designed to help federal agencies easily purchase and analyze online spending on routine commercial products in support of their missions.

The expansion of the Commercial Platforms Program through the award of new contracts will provide federal buyers using GSA SmartPay Purchase cards with access to additional online platforms while gaining insights into their spending, GSA said Wednesday.

“This is about meeting our customers where they are with a modernized user experience and streamlined process for government purchase cardholders,” said Tom Howder, acting commissioner of GSA’s Federal Acquisition Service.

“Since its implementation in 2020, the Commercial Platforms Program has grown to support close to 40 agencies, including over 55,000 buyers and accounting for 300,000+ annual orders in FY23,” added Howder.

The new awardees are: