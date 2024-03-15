Brian Conrad to Step Down as Acting FedRAMP Director

Brian Conrad, acting director of the Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program, a.k.a. FedRAMP, is stepping down from his role on March 22 three years after taking the helm at the federal government’s cloud security management and compliance program on an interim basis, Federal News Network reported Thursday.

Conrad has been acting FedRAMP director since January 2021 when Ashley Mahan left to join the General Services Administration’s Technology Transformation Service, or TTS, as acting assistant commissioner for solutions.

“Under Brian’s stewardship, FedRAMP experienced a 30% increase in the number of secure cloud services available to the government,” said Mukunda Penugonde, deputy director of TTS.

Penugonde added that Conrad played a critical role in attracting diverse talent “who are critical to the continued growth and modernization of the program over the long term.”

Conrad joined FedRAMP in 2018 as program manager for cybersecurity following a seven-year career at Booz Allen Hamilton, where he served as an information technology and cybersecurity analyst supporting the U.S. Marine Corps and Department of Defense programs.