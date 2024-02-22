PDDNI Stacey Dixon and HII’s Andy Green Named to 2024 Wash100 List

Executive Mosaic is pleased to welcome Principal Deputy Director of National Intelligence Dr. Stacey Dixon and Andy Green , an executive vice president of HII and president of the HII Mission Technologies division, to its Wash100 Class of 2024.

Each year, the Wash100 list recognizes the most influential, distinguished and promising executives in the U.S. federal government and the government contracting industry. These individuals are the ones to watch in the coming year as they continue to deliver positive impacts to critical government missions and initiatives.

Dr. Dixon earned her fifth consecutive Wash100 recognition this year for her important contributions to helping the U.S. intelligence community achieve information advantage. In 2021, Dr. Dixon won the Wash100 popular vote contest after receiving record-breaking votes and participation from the GovCon community. Read more about Dr. Dixon and why she was selected as a 2024 Wash100 Award winner here .

Green secured his sixth Wash100 Award this year for his “leadership in advancing strategic growth through major contract wins and pushing innovation in support of warfighters,” according to his Wash100 profile . Under Green’s leadership, HII hit $5.4 billion in new contract awards and $2.8 billion in revenue during the third quarter of 2023, and the company secured key contracts with U.S. military branches and combatant commands.