John Bradford Wiegmann Nominated as ODNI General Counsel

President Joe Biden has nominated John Bradford Wiegmann, deputy assistant attorney general for national security at the Department of Justice, to serve as general counsel of the Office of the Director of National Intelligence.

In his current position at DOJ, Wiegmann leads the national security division’s efforts to create and implement policies related to intelligence, counterterrorism, nation-state threats and counterespionage and manages appeals in national security-related prosecutions, the White House said Thursday.

His government career included time as assistant legal adviser at the State Department, deputy legal adviser at the National Security Council and special counsel to the general counsel at the Department of Defense.

Wiegmann focused on civil litigation during his tenure at Washington, D.C.-based law firm Shea & Gardner and served as a law clerk for Judge Patrick Higginbotham on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit.

The deputy assistant attorney general is a summa cum laude graduate of Duke University and a magna cum laude graduate of Harvard Law School.