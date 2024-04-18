CISA & Partner Agencies Issue Guidance on Defending US Election Infrastructure Against Foreign Influence Threats

The Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Office of the Director of National Intelligence have released guidance concerning the tactics used by foreign threat actors when conducting influence operations against the U.S.

CISA said Wednesday that these operations might not only be used to affect discourse, policies and decisions in the U.S. but to target election infrastructure as well.

Many of the tactics tackled by the document, titled “Securing Election Infrastructure Against the Tactics of Foreign Malign Influence Operations,” are not new but are made easier to employ due to generative artificial intelligence, the government agency noted.

The document also offers examples of the tactics and offers recommendations to election infrastructure stakeholders on how to mitigate the threats.

Commenting on the release of the document, CISA Senior Advisor Cait Conley underscored her agency’s commitment to helping officials defend democratic processes, adding, “We will continue to work with the election community to ensure they have the tools and information they need to run safe and secure elections in 2024 and beyond.”