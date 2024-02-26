OPM Unveils Workforce of the Future Playbook; Kiran Ahuja Quoted

The Office of Personnel Management has issued a playbook outlining actions agencies can take to build an inclusive, agile, engaged and skilled federal workforce.

OPM said Friday the new Workforce of the Future Playbook classifies specific actions into three pillars of the agency’s vision: inclusive, agile and engaged and equipped with the right skills.

The document details 12 priority areas to help agencies build and equip the federal workforce of the future, including strategic workforce planning, strategic recruitment, skills-based hiring, integration of artificial intelligence technology, organizational health and data-driven workforce decisions.

“This Playbook is just another example of OPM’s ongoing efforts to equip federal agencies with the tools and resources to hire the right talent and strategically plan for their future workforce. The federal government works best when we leverage the full talent of our nation and workforce – this playbook is full of useful strategies to do just that,” said OPM Director Kiran Ahuja.

The agency will conduct webinars and training and provide technical support through subject matter experts to help agencies implement the strategies in the playbook.