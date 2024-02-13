GSA Awards Fearless Digital Contract to Support Enterprise Data Exchange; Alka Bhave Quoted

Fearless Digital secured an 18-month, $10 million contract to develop and deploy an automated data exchange for the General Services Administration’s Centers of Excellence.

The company announced Thursday that it will integrate existing data feeds and install next-generation authentication technologies to support the Enterprise Data Exchange.

The project, which was awarded through GSA’s Technology Transformation Services vehicle, will entail the installation of scalable, maintainable and enterprise-grade validation pipelines as well as an application programming interface focused on Fast Healthcare Interoperability Resources.

“We are excited to leverage our capability as a digital services integrator, combining the scalability of traditional systems integrators with modern digital services capabilities, to support one of the government’s data modernization initiatives,” Fearless Digital President Alka Bhave remarked.