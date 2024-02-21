FCC’s Consumer Advisory Committee for 2024 to Zone In on AI Tech; Jessica Rosenworcel Quoted

The Federal Communications Commission is reviving its consumer advisory committee — known as the CAC — to address artificial intelligence and new issues impacting customer protection.

The agency announced Tuesday that the twelfth batch of the CAC will be comprised of 28 new and returning members, including co-chairs Claudia Ruiz, senior civil rights policy analyst at UnidosUS, and John Breyault, vice president of public policy, telecommunications and fraud at the National Consumers League.

The panel was relaunched amid growing concern over the exploitation of AI technologies to compromise consumer privacy. The 2024 members will convene for the first time on April 4.

“As AI rapidly advances, illegal calls utilize more sophisticated tactics, and too many communications tools potentially leave limited-English speakers behind, we are committed to actively engaging these challenges and opportunities today and looking into the future,” FCC Chair Jessica Rosenworcel explained. “I look forward to the work the committee will do and hearing their recommendations for now the Commission can advance these efforts to help and protect consumers.”