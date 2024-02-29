Executive Mosaic Celebrates 1st Wash100 Wins for MDA’s Heath Collins & Empower AI’s Jeff Bohling

Missile Defense Agency Director Lt. Gen. Heath Collins and Empower AI CEO Jeff Bohling were recognized by Executive Mosaic on Thursday as winners of the coveted 2024 Wash100 Award .

Each year, Executive Mosaic selects the top 100 most influential and innovative men and women working in the federal government and government contracting industry to its Wash100 list. These executives are chosen for their outstanding leadership, innovation, vision, reliability and achievements in the GovCon sector.

Lt. Gen. Collins secured his first ever Wash100 Award this year for his work to defend our nation’s homeland, troops and allies from missile threats. Collins was confirmed to his role in December 2023, and he’s responsible for carrying out MDA’s global mission to develop and deploy technologies designed to defend U.S. forces against ballistic missile attacks and threats. Read more about Collins and his work at MDA here .

Bohling similarly appears on the Wash100 list for the first time this year. The Empower AI CEO was recognized for his artificial intelligence leadership and support to public sector customers during this monumental era of AI development and transformation. Find out more about why we selected Bohling and Empower AI to this year’s list — read his full Wash100 profile here .