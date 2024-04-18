DOD Reveals 2nd Batch of APFIT-Funded Projects for Fiscal Year 2024

The Office of the Undersecretary of Defense for Research and Engineering has announced the latest tranche of projects that will receive funding under the Accelerate the Procurement and Fielding of Innovative Technologies pilot program.

Authorized by the Fiscal Year 2022 National Defense Authorization Act, APFIT aims to facilitate the translation of warfighter technologies into production and promote business with small businesses and nontraditional defense contractors, the Department of Defense said Wednesday.

The latest tranche covers 13 projects involving a variety of technologies, including a balloon-deployed glider, a family of systems for assured movement and maneuver, a gunner protection kit and a high efficiency phase modulator.

These projects add to the four that had already been announced in February. In all, 19 projects are expected to be funded within fiscal year 2024.

Congress appropriated $300 million for APFIT for FY2024.