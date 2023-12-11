Lt. Gen. Heath Collins Confirmed as Missile Defense Agency Director

Lt. Gen. Heath Collins has been confirmed by the Senate to serve as the next director of the Missile Defense Agency.

He will oversee MDA’s global mission to develop and deploy technologies designed to defend U.S. forces against ballistic missile attacks and other advanced missile threats, the agency said Tuesday.

Collins most recently served as the program executive for ground-based weapon systems at MDA in Redstone Arsenal, Alabama, and oversaw a portfolio of programs including the Ground-Based Midcourse Defense and the Terminal High Altitude Area Defense System.

Before that, he was program executive officer for fighters and bombers at the Air Force Life Cycle Management Center at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base and PEO for weapons and director of the Armament Directorate at Eglin AFB.