DOD, International Partners Test Robotic Vehicles & Sensors in Joint Trial

The Department of Defense has partnered with its U.K. and Australian counterparts to demonstrate various uncrewed robotic vehicles and sensors during a joint trial held at Cultana Training Area, South Australia.
The Trusted Operation of Robotic Vehicles in a Contested Environment, or TORVICE, trial was conducted in late 2023 to evaluate the ability of autonomous systems to operate and support missions in a contested electronic warfare environment, DOD said Monday.
TORVICE featured a network of U.K.- and U.S.-made robotic ground vehicles representing autonomous multi-domain launchers and uncrewed ground vehicles designed to carry out long-range precision fires and associated missions.
Australian scientists tested the resilience of the autonomous vehicles by simulating attacks from electronic warfare, electro-optical and position, navigation and timing systems.
“During this exercise, we performed rigorous red teaming of our autonomous/AI systems to assess and mitigate vulnerabilities and to improve their resilience in contested and complex environments,” said Kimberly Sablon, principal director for trusted artificial intelligence and autonomy at DOD.
