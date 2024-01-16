NIST Appoints 5 New Members to Industrial Advisory Committee

The National Institute of Standards and Technology has added five new members to an advisory committee offering insights on microelectronics research and development policies.

Gregg Bartlett, chief technology officer of Global Foundries; Scott DeBoer, executive vice president at Micron Technology; Mark Papermaster, CTO and EVP of Advanced Micro Devices; Kristin Toth, an executive director at General Motors; and Todd Younkin, CEO and president of Semiconductor Research Corporation, joined the Industrial Advisory Committee — or IAC — in late December, NIST said Friday.

The appointments were made less than a year after NIST opened the nominations for members to fill positions on the committee.

Established in 2021, the IAC offers advice on advancing domestic semiconductor production in support of the CHIPS for America program.

Committee members will serve three-year terms with the possibility of serving two consecutive terms.