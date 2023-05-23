NIST Accepting Nominations for Microelectronics Industry Advisory Group

The National Institute of Standard and Technology is seeking candidates for a group that will counsel the Secretary of Commerce on matters relating to the U.S. microelectronics industry.

Industrial Advisory Committee member nominations are being sought from various stakeholders including in the industry, federal laboratories and academe who have extensive knowledge in microelectronics research, development, manufacturing and policy, NIST said Wednesday.

IAC members provide guidance on science and technology needs, national research strategies, CHIPS research and development programs and opportunities for public-private partnerships.

The committee was established in accordance with the Federal Advisory Committee Act and the William M. Thornberry National Defense Authorization Act for Fiscal Year 2021.

Nominations are accepted on a rolling basis but new members are typically appointed every October and are expected to serve three-year terms with the possibility to serve two consecutive terms.

Interested individuals can view this Federal Register notice for submission instructions.