NGA Stands Up Operations Center to Provide GEOINT Products to Military, Policymakers; Vice Adm. Frank Whitworth Quoted

The National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency has established a new operations center to provide military forces and policymakers round-the-clock access to geospatial data.

NGA said Wednesday the National GEOINT Operations Center, also known as NGOC, will operate 24/7 and act as an expanded watch center offering visual products and mission-critical GEOINT to the U.S. military and national-level decision-makers.

“Today we unite both our watches with a shared mission under one name, the National GEOINT Operations Center – the NGOC – for better warfighting, stronger communications and improved visibility,” said Vice Adm. Frank Whitworth, director of NGA and a 2024 Wash100 awardee.

According to Whitworth, NGOC works parallel to the National Security Operations Center operated by the National Security Agency.

At NGOC, senior-level officers organize and lead multiple watch teams to survey and provide time-critical GEOINT products to intended recipients.

With the new center, NGA aims to drive its indicators, warning and global situational awareness mission.