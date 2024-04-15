Gen. Timothy Haugh Highlights USCYBERCOM Efforts to Counter Adversarial Threats

Gen. Timothy Haugh, commander of U.S. Cyber Command and director of the National Security Agency, said CYBERCOM is optimizing its force and operations to stay ahead of adversaries like China and Russia in the cyber domain.

According to Haugh, China and Russia have integrated cyberattack capabilities into military planning and operations to gain a warfighting advantage and are increasingly using social media and state-sponsored disinformation sites to cause confusion and spread false narratives.

“We are particularly concerned with adversaries probing and exploiting our military and intelligence networks, compromising the U.S. defense industrial base networks in order to steal weapon system technology and accessing or attempting to compromise U.S. critical infrastructure,” the 2024 Wash100 awardee said.

To counter China’s cyber operations, USCYBERCOM aims to support U.S. Indo-Pacific Command by providing mission-critical tools needed to defend its area of responsibility.

“Additionally, we work daily to counter PRC-based cyber threats to our homeland, allies, and partners,” Haugh said.

Haugh also highlighted USCYBERCOM’s partnerships with U.S. European Command to “support Ukraine’s independence and the success of its resistance to the Russian invasion.”