Commerce Department Requests Information on AI-Ready Open Data Dissemination Standards

The Department of Commerce’s AI and Open Government Data Assets Working Group has issued a request for information on the development of standards for producing and disseminating artificial intelligence-ready open data.

The working group wants feedback from industry experts, researchers and other members of the public on ways to create and distribute Commerce’s open data assets to facilitate the development and advancement of generative AI models and other AI technologies, the department said Wednesday.

In a Federal Register notice, Commerce said it seeks to gather information on the opportunities and challenges presented by generative AI technologies to data providers and data users.

“The challenge for Commerce, as an authoritative provider of data, is to ensure that these new AI intermediaries can appropriately access its data without losing the integrity, including quality, of said data,” the RFI reads.

“AI tools are increasingly used for data analysis and data access, so Commerce hopes to ensure that the data these tools consume is easily accessible and “machine understandable,” versus just “machine readable,” according to the document.

Comments on the RFI are due July 16.