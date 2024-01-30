Executive Mosaic Honors CACI’s John Mengucci & Army’s Christine Wormuth With 2024 Wash100 Award

Executive Mosaic spotlighted CACI President and CEO John Mengucci and Army Secretary Christine Wormuth for their induction into the 2024 Wash100 class on Tuesday.

The coveted Wash100 Award annually honors the most powerful figures shaping the government contracting industry. Its 11th class represents the highest tier of GovCon leaders, who were selected for both their past achievements and forward momentum.

Mengucci’s 2024 win marks his fifth consecutive year as a Wash100 awardee. This year, he was recognized for spearheading innovation and securing major contracts for CACI, which include a $2.7 billion National Security Agency contract and a $5.7 billion blanket purchase agreement with the Department of the Air Force. Read his full profile here .

Wormuth earned her second Wash100 Award this year for her work to architect the U.S. Army’s future. By guiding major initiatives like the Army of 2030 and Army of 2040, Wormuth has continuously demonstrated a strong commitment to transforming the service branch. Click here to read her full profile.