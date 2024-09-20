DLA & Space Force to Advance Readiness-Level Logistics Support

The Defense Logistics Agency and the U.S. Space Force will establish a new framework for logistics support and develop metrics to measure performance in parts availability and order response time, among other areas, under a new agreement.

In a statement published Thursday, Greg Ogorek, national account manager to the Space Force at DLA, said the metrics will help DLA better meet supply requirements, particularly for parts that have no producer or are in low demand.

“It’s those hard-to-get parts keeping weapons systems down that we need to better position ourselves from a stock perspective and predict what’s going to be needed to keep the mission going,” Ogorek noted.

Army Lt. Gen. Mark Simerly, head of DLA, and Lt. Gen. DeAnna Burt, chief operations officer at the Space Force, signed the agreement Wednesday at a conference in Maryland.

According to Simerly, the agreement establishes the standards for optimizing the effectiveness of the agency’s logistics support for the military branch worldwide.

The agreement will also create an Executive Steering Group for the general officer level and a Partnership Agreement Council for colonels and below.

“With these working groups, we’ll bring together leaders from both sides and all the supporting actors to go over topics and work around emerging concerns as we agree on future endeavors,” Ogorek stated.