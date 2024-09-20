Military Officials Discuss Space Warfare at Recent AFA Event

Rear Adm. Heidi Berg, the deputy commander of Fleet Cyber Command, recently underscored the need to provide credible counterspace capabilities as a deterrence to China and Russia, which are developing counterspace technologies themselves.

Berg, who also serves as deputy commander of the Navy Space Command, made the remark on Monday at the Air and Space Forces Association’s Air, Space and Cyber Conference, where she attended as part of a panel featuring U.S. Space Force and U.S. Navy leaders who discussed the increasing importance of space operations, according to the USSF on Wednesday.

In Berg’s opinion, space warfare is currently in the same state cyber warfare was in 10 years ago, and integrating space into military operations should be guided by lessons learned from how cyber was integrated into operations.

Also part of the panel was Air Marshal Paul Godfrey, assistant chief of space operations for future concepts and partnerships, who underscored the need for a responsible manner of conducting space operations.

The Space Force official advocated for “reversible effects” that would prevent the proliferation of debris in orbit.

“I think collectively, we all need to [have] policy discussions,” Godfrey said.