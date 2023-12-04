V3Gate Appoints New COO, EVPs

Information technology company V3Gate has revealed its plans to reorganize its leadership team next year.

Effective Jan. 1, 2024, Chris Hagerman , a retired Navy SEAL and government contracting industry veteran, will assume the role of chief operating officer and five vice presidents will be elevated to new positions , the Colorado Springs, Colorado-based enterprise announced on Monday.

V3Gate CEO Oscar Valdez said he is “thrilled to announce these well-deserved promotions and additions” to the company’s executive team.

Once the changes go into effect, Maria Fahmi will serve as executive vice president of technology and engineering, Julie McKinney will become executive vice president of finance and human resources and John Rienzo will take on the position of executive vice president of sales. Bobby Rzonca will step into the role of executive vice president of sales, and Dave Rzonca will become executive vice president of indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contracts.

“These individuals have consistently demonstrated exceptional dedication, skills and leadership throughout their time at V3Gate and we believe their expanded roles will further enhance our ability to deliver high-quality solutions and services to our customers and partners,” said Valdez.

V3Gate principals, including Valdez, Tad Rzonca, Guy Nielsen and Matt Rzonca, will create an executive board to guide the organization’s strategy. Valdez will continue in his role as CEO.