USDA Releases 3-Year Strategy to Enhance Data Governance & Management

The U.S. Department of Agriculture has released a multi-year strategy outlining its goals and priorities for fiscal years 2024 through 2026 to transform into a data-driven and evidence-based organization.

The FY24-26 USDA Data Strategy aims to achieve the full potential of data in five focus areas: data governance and leadership, data and analytics workforce, common data and analytics, open data architecture and purposeful analytics.

USDA seeks to modernize its enterprise data architecture and upskill its existing workforce in emerging technologies including artificial intelligence and advanced analytics to improve the use and management of data across the department.

Building on the earlier accomplishments of the FY 21-23 USDA Data Strategy, the department will advance data skills and enterprise tools, improve governance and policies and expand collaboration.

The data plan also focuses on the ethical use and development of AI technology to improve data analytics and governance.