Alpha Omega Spotlights Partnership With USDA

Alpha Omega reflected on its work with the U.S. Department of Agriculture in a Sunday blog post acknowledging Earth Day .

The company highlighted its partnership with the Forest Service, which began in 2019. While collaborating with the agency, Alpha Omega has assisted with a variety of initiatives ranging from emergency response execution to research and development endeavors.

Supporting systems such as iNAP, OIS and FAMAuth, which help firefighters and other responders execute their missions, is one of Alpha Omega’s contributions to the Forest Service’s emergency response mission. The company’s R&D assistance has provided the Forest Service with greater access to information relevant to decision-making and land management.

Public engagement is another element of Alpha Omega’s ongoing collaboration with the Forest Service, under which the company manages the agency’s website.

Alpha Omega has recently taken several steps to deepen its relationships with environment-focused federal organizations. On Tuesday, the enterprise appointed Joanne Gladden as vice president of climate science .

Earlier this year, Alpha Omega secured a potential $43 million award from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s National Centers for Environmental Information to deliver data stewardship services for the agency’s Environmental Satellite, Data and Information Services organization.