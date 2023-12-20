Senate Confirms 11 Four-Star Military Nominees

The Senate on Tuesday confirmed the remaining 11 senior military nominees after Sen. Tommy Tuberville, R-Ala., decided to lift his hold on their nominations, Defense News reported.
The move came weeks after the upper chamber approved 425 military nominees.
The 11 confirmed military leaders are:
- Air Force Gen. Kenneth Wilsbach, nominated to serve as head of Air Combat Command
- Air Force Lt. Gen. Gregory Guillot, nominated to serve as head of U.S. Northern Command
- Air Force Lt. Gen. James Slife, nominated to serve as vice chief of staff of the Air Force
- Air Force Lt. Gen. Kevin Schneider, nominated to serve as commander of Pacific Air Forces
- Air Force Lt. Gen. Timothy Haugh, nominated to serve as head of U.S. Cyber Command
- Army Lt. Gen. James Mingus, nominated to serve as vice chief of staff of the Army
- Navy Vice Adm. James Kilby, nominated to serve as vice chief of Naval operations
- Navy Vice Adm. Stephen Koehler, nominated to serve as head of U.S. Pacific Fleet
- Navy Vice Adm. William Houston, nominated to serve as director of the Naval Nuclear Propulsion Program
- Space Force Lt. Gen. Michael Guetlein, nominated to serve as vice chief of Space operations
- Space Force Lt. Gen. Stephen Whiting, nominated to serve as head of U.S. Space Command