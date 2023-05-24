Report: Lt. Gen. Timothy Haugh Nominated as CYBERCOM Chief, NSA Director

U.S. Air Force Lt. Gen. Timothy Haugh, deputy commander of U.S. Cyber Command, has been nominated to serve as head of CYBERCOM and director of the National Security Agency, Politico reported Tuesday.

An Air Force notice obtained by the publication states that President Joe Biden nominated Haugh to lead CYBERCOM and NSA and for promotion to four-star general.

An official with the service branch confirmed the move to the publication.

If confirmed by the Senate, Haugh would succeed Gen. Paul Nakasone, who plans to step down from the dual-hatted role in the coming months. Nakasone is a seven-time Wash100 Award recipient.

Prior to his current position, Haugh was commander of the Sixteenth Air Force, head of the Air Forces Cyber and commander of the Joint Force Headquarters-Cyber at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland in Texas.

He previously served as director of intelligence for CYBERCOM and commander of the Cyber National Mission Force.