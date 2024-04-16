USCYBERCOM Turn to Flexible Buying Strategies to Speed Up Cyber Procurement; Courtney Maggiulli Quoted

U.S. Cyber Command is growing its acquisition team and advancing the use of flexible procurement strategies as it plays an increasing role in the Department of Defense’s cyber procurement efforts, Federal News Network reported Monday.

“So we’s expanding our ability to acquire cyber goods, cyber services for the DoD in an integrated and holistic way,” Courtney Maggiulli, program executive officer for cyber, J9 acquisition and technology at CYBERCOM, said at a conference.

Maggiulli noted that her PEO intends to add 50 billets in 2024 as part of efforts to expand its workforce and that the command is advancing the adoption of non-traditional approaches to acquire and integrate cyber capabilities, including its use of DOD’s Adaptive Acquisition Framework.

She pointed to the framework’s software acquisition pathway and the middle tier of acquisition pathway, which she considers as “allowable ways to pursue acquisition that have strategies that are more responsive and tailored to the types of acquisitions we’re doing.”

The software pathway uses DevSecOps and Agile development practices, while the middle-tier acquisition seeks to facilitate rapid prototyping and fielding efforts.

“We’re being given flexibilities and tools by Congress that allow us to be faster and more responsive for the type of acquisition we’re doing with cyber,” Maggiulli said.

