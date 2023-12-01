Sandy Radesky Says CISA’s ReadySetCyber Tool Set for Launch in 2024

Sandy Radesky, associate director for vulnerability management at the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, said the agency plans to launch the ReadySetCyber tool in early 2024 to provide tailored technical assistance and resources to businesses of all sizes.

“ReadySetCyber will simplify the process of incorporating cybersecurity into your organization’s business decisions, regardless of your level of expertise or the number of IT personnel you have on staff,” Radesky wrote in a blog post published Tuesday.

CISA will release a beta version of the tool and implement improvements over time based on feedback from the public. The questions for ReadySetCyber will be released for public comment before the end of the year.

“This approach will help ensure we are not providing a one-size-fits-all solution, but rather tailoring our application to suit your unique needs,” Radesky said.

ReadySetCyber will facilitate voluntary and online-based collection of data from critical infrastructure organizations and state, local, tribal and territorial governments to develop tailored cybersecurity recommendations and services.