CISA Requests Comments on ReadySetCyber Information Collection Initiative

The Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency is seeking comments on a new endeavor that collects information to provide tailored technical assistance to the government and critical infrastructure sector.

A notice published Thursday in the Federal Register states that CISA’s ReadySetCyber initiative is meant to facilitate voluntary and online-based collection of data from critical infrastructure organizations and state, local, tribal and territorial governments to inform the development of cybersecurity recommendations and services.

Through the program, CISA aims to advance the adoption of its cybersecurity performance goals to reduce cyber threat risks, enable more targeted engagement with sectors and effectively allocate capacity-constrained services to specific stakeholders.

The agency expects to submit an information collection request for ReadySetCyber to the Office of Management and Budget for review and approval.

Interested parties have until Oct. 10 to submit feedback on the new initiative.