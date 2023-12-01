Kristin Ruiz on TSA’s Plan to Establish Data Mesh Architecture

The Transportation Security Administration is moving forward with its plans to develop a comprehensive approach to data governance, protection and storage by creating a “data mesh” architecture, Federal News Network reported Thursday.

“Our goal is to allow for our users, our business users, across TSA to be able to better access their data and have it readily available,” said Kristin Ruiz, deputy chief information officer at TSA.

The data mesh approach involves establishing a new “domain name structure and architecture” that will enable TSA to protect agency information based on specific domains while allowing data sharing.

An official will be designated to lead the initiative, dual hatting as chief technology officer and chief data officer.

TSA is also planning to establish a “cloud center of excellence” to coordinate data requirements and reduce duplication across the agency.

“We are working to scale and harness the power of cloud as we continue to make our investments and integrate solutions and data,” Ruiz said.