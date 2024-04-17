DMI’s Gary Wang Outlines Effective Cloud Migration Practices

Gary Wang, chief technology officer at DMI, said implementing a human-centered approach and adopting a zero trust architecture are key to ensuring the success of an organization’s transition to the cloud.

An effective cloud migration initiative requires holistic and strategic organizational change management to bridge knowledge gaps on cloud migration best practices and address concerns about job security and cultural resistance to changes, Wang wrote in an opinion article American City and County published Friday.

According to Wang, state and local government agencies must focus on culture changes, workforce development and business process optimization throughout the migration process to ensure “a successful shift to cloud-based operations.”

A zero trust architecture is also a crucial component of an efficient cloud migration effort to ensure the integrity and confidentiality of cloud environments.

“Cloud service providers and their public sector partners have a shared responsibility to adhere to the major pillars of zero trust, including full visibility in the cloud and least privilege access policies,” Wang said.