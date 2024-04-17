TSA Seeks Maintenance Services Provider for Airport Checkpoint Equipment

The Transportation Security Administration has issued a request for proposals seeking providers of integrated logistics support services for the maintenance of checkpoint equipment deployed at various airports and government-designated facilities.

The requirements include corrective, preventative and excepted maintenance; tools, test equipment and calibration; communications; parts and parts obsolescence; and TSA Service Response Center services, according to the RFP posted Tuesday on SAM.gov.

The potential contract will have firm fixed price and time and materials contract line item number elements and feature a six-month base transition in period, seven one-year option periods and one six-month option period.

The TSA notes that the solicitation is currently unfunded but that funding is anticipated prior to award.

Interested parties have until June 4 to respond.