DOD CDAO Wraps Up 8th Global Information Dominance Experiment for CJADC2

The eighth Global Information Dominance Experiment, an effort intended to improve Combined Joint All Domain Command and Control (CJADC2) capabilities run by the Department of Defense ’s Chief Digital and Artificial Intelligence Office, is set to conclude today after a two-week run.

Known as GIDE 8, the program aims to deliver minimum viable capability for CJADC2 by the end of the year with a focus on global integration and joint fires , the DOD said Thursday.

“GIDE 8 is culminating a year of rapid experimentation resulting in the fielding of initial CJADC2 capabilities focusing on global integration for decision advantage,” said GIDE Experiment Director Col. Matthew Strohmeyer .

To carry out its experiments, the initiative brings together experts from the department and its international partners. The CDAO completed three iterations of GIDE in the 2023 calendar year, evaluating policies, wargame global crisis scenarios and tactics, techniques and procedures.