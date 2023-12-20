Data Foundation-Deloitte Survey Identifies AI Adoption as a Priority for Federal CDOs in 2024

Chief data officers, or CDOs, in U.S. government agencies are getting better at building their organizational structure, even with the emergence of new challenges such as artificial intelligence implementation, according to a study conducted by the Data Foundation and Deloitte.

The foundation on Tuesday published the 2023 Federal CDO Survey, which showed that 95 percent of the CDOs plan to use AI and other emerging technologies next year.

CDOs are prioritizing information strategy or governance development, data-driven decision-making facilitation and data infrastructure modernization in their agencies, according to the survey.

While 55 percent of the officers reported that they were already using basic or advanced AI in their organization, respondents considering adopting AI in 2024 increased by 50 percent since last year, now amounting to 95 percent, or almost all of the CDOs surveyed.

In light of the findings, the researchers recommended that the leaders establish ethical guidelines for responsibly adopting AI and other technologies.

The study indicates “that providing federal CDOs with more resources and authorities can help agencies maximize the use of data to improve the delivery of important government services for people and families across the country,” said Adita Karkera, CDO for Deloitte’s government and public services practice.

