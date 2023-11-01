VP Kamala Harris Announces New Safety Institute, Other Initiatives to Drive Responsible AI Use

Vice President Kamala Harris has launched several initiatives to promote the safe and responsible use of artificial intelligence, including the establishment of the U.S. AI Safety Institute within the Department of Commerce’s National Institute of Standards and Technology.

The US AISI will come up with guidelines, best practices, benchmarks and tools to evaluate and mitigate dangerous capabilities and conduct red-teaming to detect and address AI risk as part of efforts to operationalize NIST’s AI Risk Management Framework, the White House said Wednesday.

Other initiatives are the formation of a funders network to advance AI in the public interest, political declaration on the responsible military use of AI and autonomy and the release of a draft policy document on the use of AI tools by the U.S. government.

The Office of Management and Budget has issued for public comment its draft policy guidance that would encourage responsible AI innovation, protect federal employees, develop AI governance structures, manage risks associated with government uses of AI and improve transparency.

Comments on the draft policy are due Dec. 5.

The initiatives came days after President Joe Biden signed an executive order to advance safe and trustworthy development of AI.