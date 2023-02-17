State Department Proposes International Declaration on Responsible Military Use of AI

The Department of State has published a proposed political declaration to encourage international agreement on what constitutes the responsible use of artificial intelligence in military operations.

Created to introduce non-legally binding guidelines for best practices, the Political Declaration on the Responsible Military use of Artificial Intelligence and Autonomy calls for the establishment and application of principles governing the design, development and military utilization of AI capabilities , the State Department said Thursday.

Specific areas addressed in the declaration include the need for rigorous testing, monitoring and auditing to ensure security, safety and effectiveness as well as the importance of senior-level assessment and deactivation capability.

The State Department introduced the declaration at the 2023 Summit on Responsible AI in the Military Domain, which was co-hosted by the Netherlands and the Republic of Korea.