New Executive Order Reflects Biden Administration’s Expanded Effort to Ensure AI Trustworthiness

President Joe Biden has issued an executive order expanding his administrations efforts to enforce public protection against the potential risks of artificial intelligence technologies.

The EO issued Monday requires AI developers to conduct and disclose the results of safety tests to the government before sharing them with the public.

Software companies will also be required to comply with National Institute of Standards and Technology guidelines for designing safe, secure and trustworthy AI systems. The new standards will be applied by the Departments of Energy and Homeland Security to critical infrastructure entities.

The executive order also directs the Department of Commerce to establish guidance and best practices for detecting and labeling AI-generated content while authenticating official content. This provision aims to protect consumers from AI-enabled fraud by helping distinguish verified versus artificial intelligence data.