President Biden Signs Executive Order Instituting New AI Regulations

President Biden has signed an Executive Order establishing new standards for artificial intelligence development and use.

Building on previous AI guidance issued by the administration, such as the Blueprint for an AI Bill of Rights, the new order includes standards intended to promote safety and security, protect civil rights and encourage innovation and competition as related to AI technologies , the White House said on Monday.

The concept of responsible AI, or the assurance of ethical standards in AI development and deployment, is a core part of the Executive Order. Under the new regulations, major AI developers must share safety assessment results with the U.S. government. Multiple federal organizations, including the National Institute of Standards and Technology, the Department of Homeland Security and the Department of Energy, will be heavily involved in the development of safety standards.

Protecting privacy is another component of the order, and President Biden has urged Congress to pass bipartisan data privacy laws to ensure safeguards are employed. The Executive Order also calls for the creation of new privacy-preserving tools and guidelines.

To mitigate bias that some AI models have demonstrated, the order asks government agencies to provide clear guidance to landlords, federal benefits programs and federal contractors to prevent AI algorithms from worsening discrimination. It also directs agencies to collaborate with the Department of Justice to prosecute civil rights violations associated with AI.

The Executive Order includes protections for prisoners, consumers, patients and students that may be harmed by AI risks. President Biden aims to regulate the use of AI in sentencing, parole and probation, healthcare and education.

For workers, the Executive Order urges the development of best practices that will help workers leverage AI and directs the creation of a report detailing the potential impacts of AI on the market. It also looks at ways to empower AI research and encourage competition in the field.

Under the order, federal organizations must adopt new standards on AI procurement and deployment. The White House will take actions to help agencies acquire AI products and services and hire AI professionals more quickly.

Collaboration with international partners to drive global progress in AI and associated standards is another portion of the Executive Order. Through cooperation, the White House intends to advance the use of responsible AI in tackling global challenges.

