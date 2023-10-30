NOAA, BSEE Seek to Promote Environmental Sustainability of Offshore Energy Activities Through MOU

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration and the Department of the Interior’s Bureau of Safety and Environmental Enforcement will work together on areas with regard to environmental stewardship and energy activities on the Outer Continental Shelf under a memorandum of understanding.

The MOU supports the current administration’s commitment to advancing improvements in the environmental sustainability and safety of offshore energy development initiatives, NOAA said Thursday.

Under the agreement, areas of possible collaboration and mutual interest include environmental planning, preparedness, forecasting, monitoring and response; maritime policy coordination; ocean data and observations; science and research; outreach and engagement; compliance and enforcement; sustainability; environmental justice; and rulemaking.

NOAA Administrator Richard Spinrad and BSEE Director Kevin Sligh signed the MOU, which calls for both agencies to advance data sharing, develop additional agreements outlining cooperation on individual projects and programs and support interagency training.