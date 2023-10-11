Former DOD Official Kimberly Jackson Assumes VA Chief of Staff Role

Kimberly Jackson, formerly deputy assistant secretary of defense for force readiness, has been sworn in as chief of staff of the Department of Veterans Affairs.

The U.S. Navy veteran will advise the VA secretary and deputy secretary on delivering care and benefits to veterans, the department said Tuesday.

“We’re thrilled to have her join us to help lead VA as we continue delivering more care and more benefits to more Veterans than ever before,” said VA Secretary Denis McDonough.

Jackson served eight years as Naval Reserve officer and was assigned to the Office of the Under Secretary of Defense for Intelligence, Naval Special Warfare and the Chief of Naval Operations’ Strategic Studies Group.

In her most recent role at the Department of Defense, Jackson served as principal adviser to the secretary of defense on the strategic and operational readiness of the armed forces.

She succeeds Tanya Bradsher, who was confirmed in September to serve as the VA’s deputy secretary.